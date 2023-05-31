Penn opens as underdog against Auburn in NCAA baseball regional

The road to Omaha, Neb., begins Friday when all 64 teams are in action for the NCAA baseball regionals, including the Penn Quakers, who are in the tournament for the first time since 1995.

The Quakers are looking to move past the regional round for the first time in school history, with their five previous appearances ending in defeat. Penn is 3-10 all-time in tournament games.

Just like in 1995, the Quakers begin their tournament with the regional host, the Auburn Tigers (34-21-1) at 7 p.m. at Plainsman Park. Southern Miss (41-17) and Samford (36-23) will also meet on Friday in the Auburn Regional.

Penn (32-14) has extremely long-shot odds to win the College World Series at 1,500/1, the longest of the four teams in their regional. What about the Quakers’ odds of winning the Auburn Regional?

Caesars Sportsbook released the odds for each team to win their respective regional. Here’s a look at the Auburn Regional odds.

Odds updated as of 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Odds to win Auburn Regional (via Caesars)

Auburn: +120 (+4000 to win CWS) Southern Miss: +145 (+6000 to win CWS) Penn: +800 (+150000 to win CWS) Samford: +800 (+125000 to win CWS)

No surprise: Auburn, the 13th seed nationally, is favored to advance out of the regional. However, Southern Miss, fresh off an NCAA Super Regional appearance last season, is a slight underdog behind the Tigers to win the regional. The Golden Eagles have made the tournament every year since 2016, and are always a tough draw for any team.

Penn is tied with Samford for the longest odds win the regional.

Auburn-Penn odds (via BetMGM)

Money line: Auburn: -300; Penn: +210

Being an underdog continues to be a trend for the Quakers. In a double-elimination format, getting off to a good start against the regional hosts gives Penn the best chance to advance out of the regional and make it to its first Super Regional in school history.

The Quakers have the pitching to do so behind Ivy League pitcher of the year Ryan Dromboski, who is 7-2 with a 2.87 ERA this season.

