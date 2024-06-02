Penn baseball came up empty handed, but its season-ending loss showed its toughness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — There were several moments during Penn’s 12-inning loss to St. John’s on Saturday in the NCAA regional where things could have tilted the other way.

First, there was the ball that Davis Baker launched to deep left field, on a sure path to clear the outfield fence and put Penn up by three in the top of the ninth, before it was robbed by a leaping St. John’s outfielder. Then, there was a St. John’s solo shot that tied the game in the bottom of the inning, just a few feet too high for Penn’s outfielders to return the favor.

If one thing had went differently, Penn might have extended its season one more day. But there were also several moments in Saturday’s game — and across the entire season — where the Quakers could have given up entirely.

“It looked like at times throughout the year, like we were down and out,” said Penn coach John Yurkow.

And indeed, with its 24-25 record, Penn wasn’t really supposed to be at the regional at all. The Quakers needed help from Harvard to even make it to the Ivy Tournament. And once it got there, Penn fell to the losers’ bracket, where it needed to survive three straight elimination games. But somehow, at the eleventh hour, the Quakers managed to pull it together.

Saturday, in a way, had been a microcosm of the entire year. Penn found itself in a three-run deficit to St. John’s earlier in the game but refused to lie down, authoring a comeback with two outs in the seventh. While they ultimately could not hold onto their lead, the Quakers made it much further, both in the game and in the season, than anyone had expected.

“Bottom line, at the end of the year, I think there’s only one team that’s going to be happy,” Yurkow said. “It’s also tough, the finality of it, knowing this last time this group will be on the field together.”

This upcoming offseason, Penn is set to lose some major pieces among their current class of graduating seniors, including Wyatt Henseler, the unanimous Ivy League Player of the Year. Over his four years, Henseler rewrote Penn’s and the Ivy League’s record books at the plate. He is committed to play out his fifth year at Texas A&M, but turning professional could also be an option.

Penn’s Friday starter senior Cole Zaffiro is joining Wake Forest, and two-way player Carson Ozmer is headed to Alabama.

“I’ve had really strong leaders, especially with Wyatt, and [Ryan Dromboski] is a junior right now, but Drombo is another captain,” Baker said. “I think it’s something that will stick with this program, even once they go. I think it just speaks to our toughness as a whole.”

Due to Ivy League rules that prevent them from playing for Penn as graduate students, the current class of seniors will look to recreate the success other Penn transfers have recently had at Power Five schools.

Jackson Appel, Penn’s catcher in 2023, was first team all-SEC with Texas A&M this season and leads the Aggies in batting average (.325). Ben Miller, Penn’s former first baseman, likewise leads Duke in average (.366) and OPS (1.101). And Owen Coady has become a go-to pitching option for Virginia, which is poised for a Super Regional berth after the Cavaliers advanced to Sunday’s final.

Like the 2023 class, the current crop of graduated seniors all played key roles in Penn’s journey to this point, and will be a challenge to replace. But Penn will also return some cornerstone pieces, including Baker, fellow sophomores Ryan Taylor and Jarrett Pokrovsky, juniors Connor Chavez and Ryan Dromboski, and freshmen Nick Spaventa and Gavin Collins.

The Quakers have also been afflicted by injuries all year, and will certainly benefit from an healthy offseason. Pokrovsky did not play in the 2024 postseason after tearing his ACL, while Penn cycled through four catchers throughout the season. Justin Neskie, who started behind the plate against Virginia, was a converted infielder.

“We’ve had really good senior leadership the last two or three years and one of the things about all those guys that have come through here or just how tough they were,” said Yurkow. “They’re great competitors. ... The standard that those guys set, one thing about about our team is I know we’re not going to quit. No matter what the score is or how bleak things look.”