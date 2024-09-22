Even in defeat, Penn proved early just how potent it plans to be on the gridiron

Penn kicked off the 2024 season with an early test against Delaware, an opponent bound for FBS play next season and one eager to prove its readiness by running through the schedule in its final year of FCS play.

Delaware was two games into its 2024 campaign, while Penn traveled to Raymond Field to kick off its season. Following a strong first half, the Quakers’ lack of game action showed in the second, and as a result, they fell to the Blue Hens, 29-22, in what was a wire-to-wire affair.

Down by seven with under 2 minutes remaining, quarterback Aidan Sayin looked to have his senior moment in the season opener, but he came up short after his outlet pass to sophomore running back Malachi Hosley was bobbled and intercepted to end the game.

Postgame, Sayin took full credit for the miscue.

“Bad ball, that’s all on me,” he said.

He can take solace in the fact that this first matchup for the Quakers was anything but a bad beat. Here are three takeaways from the game.

FBS-bound Delaware needed to grind out a win

Delaware (3-0) will move to the FBS next season, joining Conference USA. This transition is a two-year process, as they are ineligible for the FCS playoffs this season and barred from the Conference USA championship game the following season.

In this game, the Blue Hens found themselves trailing early versus the Quakers, going into halftime down, 16-6. Their offense was outgained by the Quakers 267 to 148 yards in the first half. Penn’s first-half play and ability to keep the game close were a silver lining, especially against the Blue Hens.

“[This game] shows the standard of play we’re capable of,” Penn head coach Ray Priore said. “That’s what I told the kids after the game.”

Delaware’s ability to come from behind arrived primarily from the arm of quarterback Ryan O’Connor. O’Connor ended with 309 yards and 3 touchdowns on 25 of 43 passing.

New offense, same stars

In his first game running the offense, new Quakers coordinator Greg Chimera’s unit stalled in the second half after an explosive first.

“In the second half, we had some bad snaps and some mental mistakes,” Chimera said. “Against a good team, you can’t do that and give up possessions”

Sayin ended with 228 yards, 2 touchdowns through the air, one on the ground — and a pair of interceptions.

Sophomore running back Malachi Hosley, the 2023 Ivy League Rookie of the Year, racked up 176 yards on the ground building off his impressive freshman campaign.

“They’re supposed to be the FBS, [and] for us, going off that momentum, going into the Ivy League [play], I feel like it’s great,” Hosley said after the loss.

FCS Football Central All-American selection junior wide receiver Jared Richardson also picked up where he left off last season. Richardson ended the game with 5 catches for 98 yards and one touchdown on Penn’s opening drive, a fade route to the corner. He also connected with Sayin on a 55-yard play for a first down with less than two minutes remaining.

Delaware able to capitalize on big gains

Penn’s young defense let up the big play versus Delaware’s explosive offense, again and again.

The Blue Hens’ first touchdown of the game came on a fourth-and-8 crossing route that wide receiver Phil Lutz took to the house for a 41-yard touchdown, bringing the game to 9-6 with 4:48 left in the first half. Their second touchdown mimicked the first as Lutz brought in a 39-yard touchdown. After this score, the Blue Hens did not take their foot off the gas. Lutz ended his day with 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Although letting up the big play, Penn’s defense stopped the Blue Hens on a few key downs, keeping the game contested until Sayin’s final drive came up short. Coach Priore admitted to the big plays his defense let up but stressed the level of play his defense played against.

Next up for Penn: It’s home opener at Franklin against Colgate on Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

