Penn men fall in overtime battle to Belmont; women lose road contest vs. San Diego State

Penn men’s basketball lost, 84-79, to Belmont in overtime Saturday in the Cathedral of College Basketball Classic at the Palestra.

The Quakers (4-3) clawed back from a 10-point halftime deficit and outscored the Bruins (3-3), 45-35, in the second half. Senior Clark Slajchert, who finished with 21 points, made a game-tying layup with 13 seconds left to force overtime, where Belmont outscored Penn, 12-7.

Freshman Tyler Perkins led Penn with a career-high 25 points. Junior Nick Spinoso also added 21 points.

» READ MORE: Call it Palestra magic, but understand how Penn’s Big 5 upset of Villanova came about

Advertisement

Belmont’s Malik Dia finished with 27 points off the bench. Cade Tyson (26 points) and Ja’Kobi Gillespie (16) also finished in double digits.

The Quakers will close out the classic against Monmouth on Sunday at home. Tipoff is set for 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

San Diego State routs Penn women

Penn fell behind early and lost, 74-49, to San Diego State in the second game of its three-game California road trip.

The Quakers (3-2) were led by Stina Almqvist’s 24-point performance. The junior made 5 of 16 shots from the field and went 12-for-14 at the free-throw line.

A pair of freshmen in Mataya Gayle (eight points) and Ese Ogbevire (six off the bench) also contributed offensively.

Adryana Quezada led the Aztecs (4-2) with 21 points. Meghan Fiso (15 points) and Sarah Barcello (13) also carried the load in scoring.

Penn will conclude its West Coast trip Sunday against UC San Diego at 5 p.m. (ESPN+).