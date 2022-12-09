Jordan Obi and Kayla Padilla led Penn women’s basketball with 20 points apiece in a 78-44 rout against St. Francis Brooklyn on Thursday night inside the Palestra, extending its winning streak to four games.

The Quakers (5-5) opened with a 12-3 run in the first quarter, and they improved that lead to 46-17 — a 29-point deficit — at the half over the Terriers (1-9).

St. Francis struggled in the second, making just 3-of-14 shots from the field (21.4%), while Penn’s Padilla rallied for the Quakers, shooting 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Despite improving their shots in the third (the only time St. Francis netted more shots than Penn), the early lead was too large for the Terriers to come back from.

The Quakers will remain at home to take on Big 5 rival Temple at the palestra on Dec. 11, tipoff is set for noon (ESPN+).