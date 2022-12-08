Cam Whitmore’s presence in the Villanova basketball lineup is paying off in wins.

Four Villanova players scored in double figures, led by Whitmore’s 21 points, as the Wildcats held off Penn, 70-59, Wednesday night at Finneran Pavilion for their second consecutive win.

Statistical leaders

Whitmore, a highly touted freshman who made his debut Saturday following thumb surgery, scored 13 of his 21 in the second half. Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon each scored 12 for Villanova (4-5), and Brandon Slater added 10.

The Quakers (5-7) were led by Jordan Dingle’s game-high 25 points. Dingle kept Penn in the game in the second half. He scored seven points in the first 29 minutes and 18 over the final 11. Max Martz added 15 points for Penn.

Whitmore watch

Whitmore played in his first game inside Finneran Pavilion Wednesday night after scoring seven points in 20 minutes of Saturday’s win over Oklahoma at the Wells Fargo Center. He gave the campus crowd plenty to cheer about.

He hit two threes among his eight first-half points. But it was two rebounds — one defensive and one offensive — on consecutive possessions where Whitmore jumped higher than anyone else that showed what he’s bringing to Villanova.

That athleticism showed even more clearly in the second half. With Villanova up 44-36, Whitmore drove at two Penn defenders and put up a shot that hit off the rim. But he stayed with it, rose over the Penn players and, with one hand, stuffed in the rebound through contact.

Later, while Villanova struggled to find offense and Penn continued to hang around, Whitmore drove the baseline and finished off a reverse layup to give the Wildcats a 10-point lead, 64-54, with less than four minutes to play.

Whitmore was plus-14 in 24 minutes Wednesday night.

Momentum shift comes early

Villanova had just four makes in its first 14 shots (including 3-for-10 from beyond the arc) while Penn capitalized on second-chance opportunities to lead large chunks of the first half.

Then Brendan Hausen hit consecutive triples, and things started to loosen up for Villanova. Chris Arcidiacono started what ended up being a 13-0 run with a three-pointer of his own. Whitmore also hit a pair, one of four Villanova players to connect on two threes in the first half.

Penn went four minutes without scoring during that stretch. A three-point Quakers lead turned into a 10-point deficit.

Villanova went the entire first half without scoring a basket in the paint. The Wildcats, who have struggled from distance so far this year, put together a good shooting half (10-for-21). They led by 10 at the break.

Penn cut the deficit to six early in the second half, but Whitmore and the Wildcats were too much to overcome, despite missing all nine of their shots from three-point range over the final 20 minutes.

Injury report

Penn played its second consecutive game without second-leading scorer Clark Slajchert (17.4 points per game), who was injured in the Quakers’ 85-80 overtime loss to St. Joseph’s. Max Lorca-Lloyd, who plays 16 minutes per game for Penn, also missed his second straight game.

Villanova’s Justin Moore, meanwhile, remains out as he recovers from March Achilles surgery.

Up next

Villanova has two more nonconference games before Big East play begins. The Wildcats play Saturday vs. Boston College in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (5 p.m.). They close out their Big 5 schedule Dec. 17 vs. St. Joseph’s.

Penn plays the fourth of four consecutive Big 5 games Saturday vs. Temple at the Palestra (1 p.m.).