Penn determined to maintain momentum against Marist — and into Ivy League play

After a statement victory against Dartmouth to open up Ivy League play, Penn hopes to keep its momentum going at home under the bright lights of Franklin Field.

The Quakers (2-1, 1-0 Ivy) are coming off a 36-24 win over reigning Ivy League champions, their first win against the Big Green at home in over 12 years. Penn has plenty to clean up before continuing in Ivy League play, and plans to do so against Marist (3-2, 0-1 Patriot), its final non-conference opponent of the year this Friday (7 p.m., ESPN+).

“If we limit our mistakes, don’t shoot ourselves in the foot, no stupid penalties, then we’re on,” captain and senior linebacker John Lista said. “...When we’re out there playing our best, I don’t think there’s many teams that can beat us.”

Run Liam, run

The biggest weight holding down Penn’s offense is the run game, having only 222 yards and one touchdown coming from the backfield through three games — good for the worst rushing attack in the Ivy League.

Looking for a solution, Penn has demanded more from Liam O’Brien. The quarterback leads his team with 182 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while also compiling 701 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

“Going into the game, it’s just a numbers matchup,” O’Brien said in reference to his 99-yard and two-touchdown rushing performance last week. “We expected them, especially after our big game through the air versus Lehigh, to put their support on our two biggest weapons, Jared [Richardson] and Bisi [Owens]... we took advantage of the numbers and just went with it.”

As the season progresses further into Ivy League play, relying on O’Brien is unlikely to be sustainable. For now, the team is willing to lean on O’Brien until the run game improves.

“I told [Greg] Chimera, ‘Hey, coach, I can’t run that much every single game, but whatever you need, I got you. If you need a 20-carry game, I got you.’” O’Brien said. “The understanding was there before the season.”

Special teams titans

Julien “Juice” Stokes, the nation’s leader in all-purpose yards per game with 195, was named Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week for the third consecutive time this year, the first player to do so in Penn history.

Penn also currently leads the nation in punt returns and punt return defense, with Stokes only 122 yards away from a Quaker record for punt return yards all-time.

“People often overlook special teams, but when good things happen, Dartmouth on their side looking lifeless, it’s really a momentum change,” Stokes said in reference to Penn’s special teams performance last week.

Stokes and the rest of the unit will need another big game if Penn hopes to win the special teams battle against Marist, which is currently ranked first in the nation in kickoff return yards per return.

“We got great kickers as well, great punters as well, and that’s just made me sharper and the whole punt return unit sharper,” Stokes said. “What Marist shows is gonna be nothing different than what I practice against.”

Making due on defense

Despite forcing two turnovers last week, the Quaker defense looked more incomplete than you’d like three games into the season.

Penn has been gashed for 193.3 yards per game on the ground, good for last in the Ivy League. With injuries causing inconsistencies in the lineup, Penn hopes to put it all together against Marist.

“I think with the run game, we’re still getting acclimated to having new personnel on the field,” Lista said. “I think these next couple of games you are really gonna start to see things clean up… hopefully this week we can prove that and it shows up on film.”

Lista, despite missing Penn’s matchup versus Lehigh with a hyoid bone fracture, an injury that has only 30 known cases in medical history, believes that leading by example and playing through pain is necessary to win.

Lista is second in the Ivy League in tackles.

“If it’s not life-threatening, throw me back out there and let’s go play football,” Lista said. “... It comes down to the UPenn defense, it doesn’t come down to anyone else.”