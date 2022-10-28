Penn will represent the best of the Ivy League as the team travels to Brown currently tied with Columbia at the bottom of conference play (12:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Despite this being a home game for the Bears (2-4, 0-3 Ivy), the Quakers will be out to improve their unbeaten streak to seven games (6-0, 3-0).

Keys to victory

The game may easily be determined by the quarterback duel between Penn sophomore Aidan Sayin and Brown junior Jake Willcox. The two are relatively even in their statistics, as both players average nearly 250 yards passing per game.

The real differential between the two has been the touchdown-to-turnover ratio. While Sayin has done an excellent job of protecting the football this year, tossing 12 touchdowns and only four inceptions, Willcox has struggled, throwing 11 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

For the Bears defensively, it’s limiting big plays and forcing Penn to settle for drawn-out, methodical drives.

Keep an eye on...

Penn’s defense has been key to the team’s success all season, and its corps is highlighted by several key players.

Defensive back Kendren Smith, defensive lineman Joey Slackman, and linebacker Jake Heimlicher (twice) have all earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week honors this season, indicative of both Penn’s depth and star power.

Penn’s defense ranks fourth in scoring defense (14.3 ppg) and second in red zone defense (57.1%), and limiting points have been pivotal in the teams’ wins, especially last week’s crucial 20-13 homecoming victory against Yale.

These two have a history

Penn has a 63-24-2 all-time lead against the Bears and will seek its seventh consecutive win against Brown this week. Interestingly, the matchup is much closer when the game is in Providence as the all-time win tallies narrow to 19-15-1 — still favoring the Quakers.

But recently, the Quakers have been dominating the matchup, as head coach Ray Priore, who is in his seventh year as head coach, is undefeated against the Bears. Despite the team’s lackluster performances last season, Penn (3-7 in 2021) still managed to crush Brown, 45-17.

Looking down the line

Following Brown, the Quakers will visit a tough Cornell unit next Saturday (1 p.m., ESPN+). Cornell faces a tough test in back-to-back weeks as they face No. 22 Princeton this Saturday. Penn and Princeton are both 6-0 and remain the Ivy’s only undefeated teams.