Philadelphia native Rahmir Moore returned home this week and sparked talk around town.

He left St. Joseph’s in 2021 and transferred to play basketball at Wagner. The Seahawks upset Temple on Monday night’s season opener 76-73. Saturday, he returns once more to face off against La Salle and a familiar face from his youth.

Not only was Wagner’s overtime win against Temple at home one to remember, but also the Liacouras Center is also where Rahmir’s older brother, Ramone Moore, made his mark for the Owls from 2008-2012 playing for Fran Dunphy, now coaching for La Salle.

“It’s going to be exciting to play against Fran because as a kid growing up I used to watch him curse my brother out every day, and now I get to play against him,” Rahmir mused. “So that’s pretty cool.”

“I’m excited to go back home, but it’s a business trip at the end of the day.”

The 6-foot-3 junior guard is back on the court for the first time in a year, due to NCAA transfer rules, and coincidentally to his city where several relatives became some of the city’s basketball stars.

As a senior, Ramone led Temple and placed third in scoring in the A-10 (17.3 ppg).

Moore’s sister, Ayahna Cornish-Lowry, was a standout player for St. Joseph’s from 2003-2007, where she won offensive player of the year for two consecutive seasons. She is married to Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, a Philadelphia native who became a six-time All-Star for the Toronto Raptors. In Lowry’s two seasons at Villanova, he helped put the program in the spotlight by making deep runs in the first two NCAA tournament appearances of the Jay Wright era.

Moore grew up going to Ramone’s games, but despite his basketball family ties in the city, he wasn’t entirely sure if the sport was for him.

“I never really liked basketball,” he said. “I was more like the kid that just wanted to run around. But it was at that point when I lost my uncle, I was like, I gotta figure out something so I won’t end up in that cycle.”

Gun violence claimed his uncle. At the time, Moore’s friends “weren’t necessarily doing all the right things, and I was following that as well.”

Moore began taking basketball more seriously and moved to Canada with the Lowrys, starting fresh at RISE Prep in Ontario for his senior year.

“That guy right there is the reason I am who I am today,” Moore said of his brother-in-law Lowry. “He actually helped me in so many different ways. My perspective on the game has changed over the years, and I really appreciate him for that.”

Out of high school, Moore went back to Philly at St. Joseph’s where his sister’s legacy lies. He wanted to make his sister proud by playing at the Big 5 school. He averaged six points in 24.7 minutes over two seasons, mostly coming off the bench.

“I wanted a bigger role, and I didn’t see myself getting that role at St. Joe’s,” Moore said. “It was just time for me to go.”

Leaving the university to transfer, Moore got to a point where depression loomed over him, making him question whether he still wanted to pursue this path. In the 2021-22 season, Wagner was finding its stride, performing 21-6 overall and appearing in the NEC title game. The college in Staten Island was the first to reach out to him.

The Seahawks informed Moore it would take consistent work and that they saw his potential and knew his abilities.

Monday night, under the Liacouras Center lights, Moore brought out his game in front of 50-plus members of family and friends. It was a Moore family reunion, including Ramone, and the Lowrys were there in spirit from Miami.

“My teammates told me to let the game come to me. ‘Don’t force nothing,’” Moore said. “At the beginning of the game, I was nervous, but as the game got into the flow, I was actually having fun.”

Wagner trailed Temple 57-42 with under 8 minutes to play. With 35 seconds left in regulation, Moore hit a jumper, cutting the Temple lead to 69-66. Jahbril Price-Noel followed with a game-tying three-pointer to force overtime, and the Seahawks went on to win.

“It was a real moment, growing up in Philadelphia, just wanting to be that guy,” he said. “Everybody wants to be that guy who has the tough shot.”

The jump shot further validated Moore’s decision to continue playing. With three years of eligibility left, he plans and hopes to play in the NBA, and if not, overseas. The influence of Lowry and his confidence have kept this on his mind.

“I know I may not be able to get there, but I’m gonna try. I’m gonna keep trying. I’m gonna keep trying.”