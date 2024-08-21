Abdul Carter, QBs Will Howard and Kyle McCord headline Philly representation on Senior Bowl watch list

Ahead of college football starting this weekend, the Reese’s Senior Bowl released its annual watch list that highlights players across college football who are draft-eligible and could make the all-star game roster next winter.

It’s the 12th time the organization has released a preseason list, and this year featured a total of 859 prospects. The Philly area is well-represented, headlined by Penn State’s Abdul Carter (La Salle College High School), who has garnered plenty of preseason accolades, along with Ohio State quarterback Will Howard (Downingtown West) and Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (St. Joseph’s Prep).

Howard and McCord transferred in the offseason and have been named their team’s starting quarterbacks. Howard spent his previous four seasons with Kansas State and started 28 games, while McCord was Ohio State’s starter last season. Carter is coming off a season in which he earned all-Big Ten honors and is getting plenty of first-round NFL draft buzz ahead of the 2024 season.

Thirteen players who grew up in the area or played their high school ball locally were named to the watch list.

Among the other players included are: Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (Timber Creek/IMG Academy) and defensive back Keon Sabb (Williamstown/Glassboro/IMG Academy), who transferred in from Michigan; Indiana wide receiver Ke’Shawn Williams (Springside Chestnut Hill Academy), who transferred in from Wake Forest; LSU offensive lineman Miles Frazier (Camden native); Nebraska offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua (Philadelphia native), who transferred from Florida; Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson (Neumann Goretti); Rutgers wide receiver Dymere Miller (Coatesville), who transferred from Monmouth; Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark (Camden) and defensive end Fadil Diggs (Woodrow Wilson), the latter of whom transferred from Texas A&M; and Texas A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell (Northeast).

Temple, Villanova also represented

Just one Temple player made the watch list. Owls linebacker Diwun Black, who finished with 29 tackles and 3½ sacks last season, was the Owls’ representative. Black played two seasons at Florida before transferring to Temple ahead of the 2023 season and should be one of Temple’s key defensive players this season.

Villanova also had one player named to the watch list: defensive back Isas Waxter, who earned second team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors last season after collecting 26 tackles (four tackles for loss), three interceptions, and eight pass breakups in 13 games. He’s entering his sixth season with the Wildcats.