The frustration for Heath was getting anyone to notice, even as he had success on a star-studded Abington team. He remembers emailing every D-I program he could think of, getting responses from some, but no concrete interest. Maybe going back to Australia for summers kept him under the radar. He tried a prep school in California after Abington, but quickly deemed it a bad situation. His father’s cousin runs Rocktop Academy, a purely hoops postgrad experience, so Heath worked out with that group last season.