Those of you who are old enough to remember the starting five of the Rutgers ‘76 Final Four team (hey … Bailey, Sellers, Copeland, Dabney, Jordan), good for you (for us.). The problem, what else is there to remember? A banner shows the school’s six NCAA appearances were all scrunched between 1975 and ‘91. The women’s banners that surround the ‘76 Final Four banner hung behind the Rutgers band are far more impressive. That list of Rutgers players who went on to the WNBA has three columns. Where’s the men’s NBA banner?