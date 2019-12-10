If we have to make this point every single week, we’ll do it. Ryan Daly isn’t a big-time scorer for St. Joseph’s simply because he gets to take all the shots. Ryan Daly is a big-time scorer because he is so difficult to guard. The junior transfer from Delaware knows how to get to spots, with or without the ball, and knows how to maneuver in traffic. When he’s got it going, he might be the toughest player to stop in the Big 5.