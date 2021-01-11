Coyer didn’t mean Day was some careerist, just looking to advance, more that he probably took the appropriate philosophies from men he worked under. Addazio, for instance, “I think anyone who has spent some time with Addazio learns a ton. What I learned about reading a defense was from a mix of Matt Rhule and Scot Loeffler [now Bowling Green’s head coach.] But there’s no doubt I learned everything I learned about the run game from Steve Addazio. Then under Chip, Day learned about the passing game and tempo. Then he goes and learns from Urban Meyer, who is one of the more creative minds in college football. All have different management styles – very, very different.”