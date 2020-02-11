“Some of the Villanova basketball players reached out to me, texted me,’’ Smith said. “I would get pictures on Twitter where all these teams are having this wristband on — it’s RelentlesS, and has my initials, that East Stroudsburg made for me — they sold them. I’d look on Twitter and there would be pictures of all these teams that had my wristbands on. Penn did it. Holy Family. A lot of local teams here. Penn State Harrisburg. Penn State Berks, I think. I just got a letter … there was a team in Minnesota. They sent me a card with all their names signed.”