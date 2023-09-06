St. Joseph’s rounds out 2023-24 season with release of Atlantic 10 men’s basketball schedule

St. Joseph’s 18-game men’s basketball conference schedule is out — featuring 11 of those games either streaming or on a nationally televised broadcast.

The Hawks will open Atlantic 10 play on the road against Rhode Island on Jan. 3 before traveling to St. Louis on Jan. 10 (CBS Sports Network). They’ll then return to Hagan Arena for a three-game homestand, starting with Loyola Chicago (Jan. 13, ESPN Network), La Salle (Jan. 15, CBSSN) and Duquesne on Jan. 20 (2:30 p.m., USA).

The Hawks, who are coming off a 16-17 season (8-10 A-10), open the regular season Nov. 6 at home against Lafayette.

Advertisement

» READ MORE: Penn and St. Joseph’s to face the Kentucky men’s basketball team this season

Other home games include:

Jan. 31: George Mason Feb. 6: Dayton (CBSSN) Feb. 10: St. Louis (12:30 p.m., USA) Feb. 21: George Washington March 2: Fordham (12:30 p.m., USA) March 9: Davidson

» READ MORE: ‘We competed our tails off’: 2003-04 St. Joe’s men’s basketball team gathers to remember a magical run

St. Joe’s will travel to face:

Jan. 23: Massachusetts Jan. 26: St. Bonaventure (ESPN Network) Feb. 3: La Salle (ESPN Network) Feb. 14: Loyola Chicago Feb. 17: Duquesne (2:30 p.m., USA), Feb. 25: VCU (Feb. 25, CBSSN), and March 6: Richmond.

For the 15th year in a row, CBS Sports Network will broadcast the A-10 championship game, which is on March 17 in New York.