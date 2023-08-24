Penn and St. Joseph’s to face the Kentucky men’s basketball team this season

Call it a two-fer. Sort of.

On Thursday, a deluge of local Big 5 men’s basketball non-conference schedules dropped with perhaps the biggest news emerging is that both Penn and St. Joseph’s will face Kentucky this season.

For Penn, which released its full schedule Thursday, its scheduled game against the Wildcats is on Dec. 9 and will be held locally at the Wells Fargo Center. Coincidentally, the date and venue are the same as the already announced Villanova-UCLA non-conference matchup.

However, The Inquirer has learned that while times will arrive at a later date, Penn’s matchup will not be part of a single-admission doubleheader and instead the Wells Fargo Center will be cleared to accommodate both games.

Penn-Kentucky will showcase the return to the area of three former area prep stars in Imhotep’s Justin Edwards and Camden High’s DJ Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw. All three signed with Kentucky earlier this year. A Camden native, Kareem Watkins, Wagner’s brother, is also a senior on the team.

The week before on Dec. 2, both Penn and and St. Joseph’s will take part in the inaugural Big 5 Classic, an event scheduled for a tripleheader in South Philly.

Kentucky will also host St. Joseph’s as part of the Wildcat Challenge on Nov. 20. The Hawks will also face Stonehill (Nov. 14) and Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 17) as part of the event.

Who else will St. Joe’s face this season?

Also highlighting St. Joe’s schedule is a home game at Hagan Arena against Princeton on Dec. 10 and a road visit to the College of Charleston on Dec. 21. Both teams are defending conference champions that made appearances in the NCAA Tournament this past season.

Princeton shocked the field, making it to the rounds of the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967.

Penn to face Houston, Auburn on the road

In the case of the Quakers, tough non-conference road games arrive back-to-back with Houston (Dec. 30) and Auburn (Jan. 2). Penn will open its Ivy League slate at home against Dartmouth on Jan. 6 and will have back-to-back home Ivy games against Yale (Feb. 16) and Brown.

The full schedule is available via Penn’s website, with times and TV for all games to be determined at a later date.