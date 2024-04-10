St. Joseph’s center Christ Essandoko announces transfer to Providence

Christ Essandoko is taking his talents from St. Joseph’s to the Big East.

The 7-foot redshirt freshman center is transferring to Providence, he announced on social media Wednesday. Essandoko initially committed to play for the Friars out of high school, before de-committing in 2022 and landing on Hawk Hill as one of the highly-touted recruits in program history.

Essandoko, originally from Paris, France, finished his first collegiate season averaging 8.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks across 25 games. He sat out part of the year with a toe injury.

Essandoko entered the transfer portal two weeks after the Hawks’ season ended with an overtime loss to eventual champion Seton Hall in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament. St. Joe’s made it to the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 tournament for the first time since 2018, upsetting top-seeded Richmond along the way, before bowing out against Virginia Commonwealth.

Providence’s season also ended in a first-round NIT loss, falling to Boston College. The Friars finished with a 21-14 record in their first year under head coach Kim English.

Junior guard Lynn Greer III and junior forward Kacper Klaczek remain in the portal from St. Joe’s, while the Hawks have added sophomore guard Derek Simpson, a transfer from Rutgers.