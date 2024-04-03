Big 5 transfers: Drexel’s Moore heading to the A-10, St. Joe’s gets a local commitment, and more

With an Instagram post late Tuesday night, Drexel transfer Justin Moore, an Archbishop Wood graduate, announced he was heading to Chicago.

Moore, who just finished his sophomore season at Drexel, committed to Loyola-Chicago. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Moore, a point guard, scored 12.4 points and added 3.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 31 games this season for the Dragons, who were the second seed in the Coastal Athletic Association and fell in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

While Moore improved his scoring numbers from his freshman season at Drexel, he wasn’t extremely efficient offensively and it will be interesting to see how he progresses moving forward in the Atlantic 10. Loyola, under coach Drew Valentine, surprised many prognosticators when it finished tied atop the A-10 standings this season with Richmond.

Moore entered the transfer portal on March 25. He was the third Drexel player to enter, following Amari Williams, the three-time CAA defensive player of the year, and Lamar Oden Jr. Williams, who is also testing the NBA draft process, has a long list of suitors, including Villanova.

St. Joe’s gets Lenape’s Simpson

Out: Lynn Greer III. In: Derek Simpson.

St. Joseph’s picked up its first portal commitment Tuesday from Simpson, a transfer guard from Rutgers by way of Medford’s Lenape High School.

Simpson posted averages of 8.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 32 games (25 starts) as a sophomore. He is a versatile defender, which the Hawks needed after Greer entered the portal, but has struggled a bit with his shooting percentages in college. St. Joe’s shoots a lot of three-pointers, and it’s possible the way the Hawks space the floor, combined with a step down from the Big Ten, leads to cleaner looks for Simpson and improved efficiencies.

As of Wednesday morning, nothing has changed on the St. Joe’s front regarding who is in the portal. Greer, Kacper Klazcek, and Christian Winborne are the three players in the portal.

The big question mark is Erik Reynolds II, whose presence on next year’s roster would make St. Joe’s an A-10 favorite, and whose departure would force Billy Lange and his staff to fill a big hole in the portal.

Temple’s Miller reportedly cuts his list

Hysier Miller only entered the transfer portal officially on Monday, but he apparently has cut his list to four schools, according to 24/7 High School Hoops. Draw your own conclusions about the Wild West that is the college hoops transfer market.

Miller’s reported list: Providence, Seton Hall, Virginia, Virginia Tech. So it appears the Neumann Goretti grad, who led Temple in scoring, is headed to the Big East or the ACC.

Miller was the fourth Owls player in the portal when he entered Monday, the previous three being little-used reserves. But Miller was joined in the portal Tuesday by Temple junior Jahlil White, the Owls’ third-leading scorer at 10.1 points per game.

La Salle men, women in rebuild mode

La Salle’s men’s team saw its four leading scorers — Khalil Brantley, Jahmir Brickus, Daeshon Shepherd, and Anwar Gill — enter the transfer portal.

On the women’s side, eight players are in the portal. One of them, leading scorer Nicole Melious, is off to the Big East after committing to Seton Hall.

On the men’s side, none of the four Explorers have made a commitment yet, but La Salle reportedly has one commitment, from Penn State transfer Demetrius Lilley, who attended Lower Merion High School.

Lilley’s commitment would seem to indicate that La Salle isn’t going through a coaching search and that Fran Dunphy will see the Explorers through this rebuild and open the new arena in the fall.

Tip-ins

There were nearly 1,400 men’s basketball players in the portal Wednesday morning and more than 1,000 women. ... Temple’s Ines Piper committed to South Florida. ... Villanova’s women’s team is playing for a WBIT title Wednesday night, but the Wildcats have two players already in the portal: Abby Jegede and Kylie Swider. ... Villanova’s men, Drexel’s women, and St. Joes’ women were the only three of the 12 Big 5 teams without a player in the portal as of Wednesday morning. ... Penn’s women’s team has two players in the portal, Michaela Stanfield and Jordan Obi, both graduate transfers who are not eligible to stay at Penn due to Ivy League rules.