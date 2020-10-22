St. Joseph’s received good news on the status of one of its transfers on Thursday afternoon.
Xavier transfer and former Imhotep star Dahmir Bishop tweeted out that he’s been cleared by the NCAA to play this season. Bishop transferred midseason to St. Joe’s and practiced with the team toward the end of last season.
“NCAA approved my waiver! Thank you to the man above," Bishop tweeted.
The 6-foot-5 wing is the highest-ranked recruit playing for the Hawks this season, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He joins fellow guard Greg Foster as new additions that head coach Billy Lange is expecting to provide a spark.
“Greg and Dahmir are going to provide athletic ability on defense, and on offense, playmaking [and] shot creation,” Lange said in June.
It’s not only a new start but a return to familiarity. Bishop starred at Imhotep Charter and helped win three consecutive Public League titles.
Bishop played just 10 games at Xavier last season, and averaged 12 minutes per game. He recorded four points and seven rebounds in each of his first two games, but he didn’t top 20 minutes again in his final eight appearances.
St. Joe’s led the Atlantic Ten in three-point attempts last season, and Lange wants that number to be higher. In a small sample size, Bishop shot 2-for-17 on threes at Xavier. Lange said in June that he’s discussed with Bishop about working on his jumper.