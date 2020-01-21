Mental illness is not a foreign topic in the sports world, certainly not in the NBA. Starting this season, the league requires teams to have at least one full-time mental health professional. Last fall, the league hosted a mandatory health and wellness meeting for team executives. In 2018, the National Basketball Players Association announced its own mental health and wellness program. That same year, Philadelphia natives Marcus and Markieff Morris both detailed to ESPN how they were living with depression. Many others have come forward to tell of their struggles.