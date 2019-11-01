First play of the exhibition the other night against Division III Arcadia, Hawks fans on the premises had to approve as Daly took a pass on the left wing and noticed the defender across the court didn’t have eyes on him as Hawks forward Taylor Funk moved to the right corner. Funk got there as the cross-court pass arrived from Daly, and buried a three. Daly had 7 assists in the first half of that exhibition, along with 12 points and 6 rebounds.