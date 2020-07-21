When it became feasible to get outside, Daly also figured out that he could put a couple of dollars in his pocket by going to driveways and working out younger guys on ball handling, shooting form, coming off ball screens. His mother had put something up on Facebook and he got a few takers. He checked with the compliance department at St. Joe’s, Daly said, and was told he could do it but couldn’t use the school’s facilities, and everyone had to be charged the same fee.