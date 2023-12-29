WNBA legend Sue Bird takes a turn as the St. Joseph’s Hawk

The St. Joseph’s Hawk costume has been worn by many since its debut in the 1955-56 season, and at Friday’s game between St. Joe’s and Loyola (Md.), another name was added to the list.

Former WNBA star Sue Bird tried the costume on for size and spent the entire first half of the game getting a taste of what it’s like to be what’s been recognized as the best mascot in college sports. Flanked by St. Joe’s greats Jameer Nelson and Natasha Cloud, Bird was shown on the Hagan Arena video board after her turn in the suit, and jokingly gestured at her sore shoulders.

Bird, a 13-time All-Star and four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, retired in 2022 after 19 seasons. She averaged 11.7 points, and her games played (580) and assist average (5.6) remain first and third in WNBA history.