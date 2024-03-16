St. Joe’s A-10 tournament run ends in the semifinals, at the hands of fifth-seeded VCU

NEW YORK — Ninth-seeded St. Joseph’s stood two wins away from their first March Madness appearance since 2016. However, In a game full of wild momentum shifts, it was No. 5 Virginia Commonwealth that would move on, after a 66-60 defeat of the Hawks in the Atlantic 10 semifinals.

VCU (22-12) got hot when it mattered most, making six consecutive buckets down the stretch to keep the Hawks (21-13) at bay.

Cameron Brown made a huge three to bring the Hawks within one with just over a minute remaining. But a poster dunk by Joe Basimile put VCU back up, and St. Joe’s came up empty on the next possession.

Rams senior guard Max Shulga went to the line with 12.5 seconds left and knocked down both to finish with 25 points on the night and make it a five-point game — and ultimately, out of reach.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks with 18 points. In his final college basketball game, Brown finished with 13 points and had two steals.

Early turnover troubles

VCU and St. Joe’s traded baskets early on, before a string of turnovers by the Hawks allowed the Rams to create some separation.

St. Joe’s finished with nine turnovers in the first half, leading to eight points for VCU. A big block on Reynolds III by Toibu Lawal turned into a dunk at the other end, giving VCU a major jolt.

The Hawks missed seven straight shots before a Shulga jumper put them down nine and forced Billy Lange to call a timeout. Whatever was said worked, as Cameron Brown made the Hawks’ first three of the game on the next possession, with 3 minutes, 57 seconds remaining in the half. St. Joe’s had missed its first eight attempts from long range.

A big Reynolds steal turned into a layup at the other end. Another steal, this time by Lynn Greer III, led to a Reynolds three-pointer. Reynolds cashed in again from deep, and suddenly it was a new game, with the Hawks in front.

VCU gets hot

VCU missed all 10 of its three-point shots in the first half, but the cold stretch wouldn’t last forever. Graduate guard Sean Bairstow made the Rams’ first three of the game early in the second half, and Shulga followed it up with another on the next possession.

Rasheer Fleming collected his third foul with 17:29 left in the game but returned to the floor midway through the half and made a pair of big layups. Some timely shooting by Shulga gave the Rams back the lead, though the Hawks were right at their heels.

St. Joe’s made massive three-point buckets in the second half, but Shulga always seemed to have the answer. Fleming tied the game with a corner three, but consecutive layups for VCU put the Hawks back at a deficit.

Christ Essandoko, who had nine points and two rebounds, went to the ground clutching his knee with less than three minutes to go and did not return to the game.

