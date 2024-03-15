Here’s how the St. Joe’s Hawk prepares to flap its wings — all game, every game

St. Joseph’s pulled off a massive upset over top-seeded Richmond in the A-10 Tournament on Thursday, propelling them into the semifinals against Virginia Commonwealth. They were led by Erik Reynolds II’s 30-point performance, which left head coach Billy Lange comparing the junior to a certain school legend.

“He’s like our mascot,” Lange said during a postgame TV interview. “He never dies.”

Thursday’s win was the second game in as many days for St. Joe’s, and a busy week in New York for their mascot, The Hawk — who flaps its wings all game, every game. ‘The Hawk will never die,’ as the saying goes, but your arms might want to after watching the Hawk flap its wings over and over again for two hours during games.

For two St. Joe’s students, that’s their reality.

St. Joe’s junior Michael Sorochen and senior Matt Kirchgasser are the two basketball Hawks this season — the lucky (or unlucky, depending on how you see it) individuals tasked with keeping the Hawk alive.

“When I actually got [the Hawk], everyone was just like, shook and excited at the same time, because of course, going to the games and seeing that poor kid run around flapping, we always were like ‘We feel so bad for him,’” Kirchgasser said. “I guess it was just funny that now they know the kid underneath it.”

Sorochen’s older brother donned the Hawk suit last season, so his family knew what to expect — but he still gets several postgame text messages from his brother, criticizing his form.

So, how do they prepare to flap their wings for the games?

Kirchgasser said lateral raises with light weights have been the key to keeping him in shape. He also runs outside with his arms up, to practice the figure eight sprints, one of the Hawk’s other trademark moves. Sorochen, on the other hand, said he didn’t have a workout routine at all.

“I just hop in the suit and the adrenaline from the game and everything keeps me going,” Sorochen said. “I say this to all my friends and anyone who ever asks me, I say ‘I just bleed crimson and gray,’ and that’s how I’m able to get through it, because I just love St. Joe’s.”

Both Sorochen and Kirchgasser are team managers for men’s and women’s basketball, respectively, so their game-day routine starts with setting up the locker room for the players.

After that, they assist with pregame shooting drills before putting on the costume a half hour before tipoff. Sorochen said he uses a massage gun to help keep his body loose before going out as the Hawk.

It’s no easy feat. The Hawk flaps its wings thousands of times per game. Even for professional athletes like Sue Bird, being the Hawk is a challenge, as shown on one of this season’s episodes of the ESPN+ series “Sue’s Places.” Sorochen and Kirchgasser worked with Bird for the episode to show her the ropes of being the Hawk, and got a chance to meet and learn from the Phanatic.

The biggest advice Kirchgasser had to give?

“Just keep flapping,” Kirchgasser said. “Perseverance is key. The schedule is a bit difficult. The flap is not always the most fun, and you’re traveling around everywhereometimes it’s a bit of a drag but the harder you squeeze, the more juice you get out of it, and it really is fruitful in the end. It takes a bit of prolonged work and then it really pays off.”

And that’s good. Because after a day off Friday, the Hawks will be back in action on Saturday — and again Sunday if they advance past VCU.

