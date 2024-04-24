St. Joe’s hoops star Erik Reynolds II is sticking with the Hawks, who could be A-10 favorites in 2024-25

The biggest domino of the St. Joseph’s men’s basketball offseason fell Wednesday morning.

Erik Reynolds II, the Hawks’ two-time all-conference guard, is staying on Hawk Hill for his final season of eligibility. Reynolds made the announcement on social media with an image that read: “Play for the name on the front and they’ll remember the name on the back.”

Advertisement

Reynolds’ announcement came a week before the transfer portal closes. He posted 17.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 38% from three-point range last season. Reynolds helped lead St. Joe’s to the inaugural Big 5 Classic championship and a run to the Atlantic 10 tournament semifinals.

In the modern college basketball world, Reynolds would have been a hot commodity in the transfer market and could have commanded a lot of money via name, image, and likeness deals. St. Joe’s has been competitive on that front and in the future will have even more resources — the Hawks in 2025-26 and 2026-67 will play in the newly formed Players Era tournament in Las Vegas, where every competing team reportedly will receive $1 million in NIL money for participating.

As for next season’s roster, Reynolds’ return leaves the Hawks in good shape. The Hawks lost a few players in the portal — Lynn Greer III, Christ Essandoko, Kacper Klaczek, and Christian Winborne — but brought in South Jersey guard Derek Simpson, who played two seasons at Rutgers.

» READ MORE: St. Joe’s strong Atlantic 10 run shows these Hawks are ‘headed in the right direction’

About an hour after Reynolds’ announcement, Greer committed to Temple, where his father played and is now on the coaching staff.

The Hawks likely will have a three-player backcourt with A-10 freshman of the year Xzayvier Brown anchoring a group that features Reynolds and Simpson. Sophomore forward Rasheer Fleming, a Camden grad who greatly improved in 2023-24, will lead a frontcourt that has a lot of potential. Anthony Finkley and Shawn Simmons II, both Philadelphians, got valuable playing time as a freshmen, and redshirt freshman Dasear Haskins, also of Camden High School, will be in the mix. St. Joe’s also recently got a commitment from Steven Solano, a 7-foot incoming freshman.

The key to it all working, however, was Reynolds’ return.

It’s April, and the 2024-25 season is still more than six months away, but Wednesday’s news likely makes St. Joe’s among the A-10 favorites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.