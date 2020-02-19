If St. Joe’s were 21-5 instead of 5-21, Daly would be getting all-American consideration — he’s been that kind of good. He’ll have to settle for all-Big 5 first-teamer and some conference honors. An ankle sprain kept Daly on the bench the last two games. Maybe it was extra good for the rest of the guys’ confidence that they pulled one out without Daly. They hung for a half Saturday at Rhode Island without their star but just didn’t have the firepower to do it for 40 minutes. Lange also praised Daly for his leadership while sitting out.