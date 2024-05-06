Skip to content
The Basketball Tournament is returning to Drexel with semifinals and $1 million, winner-take-all final

TBT will give out its $1 million championship prize at Drexel again in August.

The Heartfire team, including Richard Solomon (center) and Raphael Solomon (right), pushing the "send money" button after winning the 2023 TBT title.
The Heartfire team, including Richard Solomon (center) and Raphael Solomon (right), pushing the "send money" button after winning the 2023 TBT title.

For the second consecutive summer, Drexel’s Daskalakis Athletic Center will host a basketball game with a winner-take-all prize of $1 million.

The Basketball Tournament’s semifinals and championship games will be back in Philadelphia in August, TBT announced Monday morning.

Team rosters are still coming together, but players with Philly connections — and even some rosters with strictly Philadelphia backgrounds — usually dot the tournament field. Last year, there was a Big 5 alumni team and another made up of ex-Temple players.

Rosters are made up of players who aren’t currently playing in the NBA, but last year’s 64-team tournament featured more than 70 players with NBA experience. Already slated to play in this year’s event are Montrezl Harrell, a former Sixer; Russ Smith; Eric Bledsoe; Willie Cauley-Stein; Jordan Bell; and others.

Tournament play begins July 19 in eight regions, including Pittsburgh, Indianapolis, Dayton, and Houston, and the semifinals and title games will be contested Aug. 2 and 4.

Last year, Heartfire, a team made up of a collective of TBT veterans, beat Bleed Green, a team representing the University of North Texas, in the title game.

The TBT is known as much for its $1 million prize as it is for how it ends its games. The tournament uses the Elam Ending, which goes like this: The game clock shuts off inside four minutes to play in the fourth quarter, and a target score is determined by adding eight points to the number of the leading team (or a game that’s tied). The first team to reach the target score wins. It eliminates finishing basketball games with relentless fouling and free throws.

The event returned to Philadelphia — where it was founded — last year after a hiatus.

“We are excited to return to where TBT all started 11 years ago in Philadelphia,” TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a press release.

“We have set goals to utilize the DAC as a hub of entertainment and basketball in Philadelphia,” Drexel athletic director Maisha Kelly said. “Partnerships like this allow us to achieve them and to illuminate Drexel’s brand on a national stage.”

Fox Sports will televise the semifinal and championship games. Tickets are available at thetournament.com/tickets.