VCU transfer Max Shulga gives Villanova playmaking and shooting as its roster continues to take shape

If you can’t beat ‘em, get ‘em?

Villanova got a good look at Virginia Commonwealth guard Max Shulga when the Wildcats were ousted by Shulga’s Rams in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament on March 20. Then they took a longer look at him after Shulga entered the transfer portal on April 18.

On Friday, Shulga, who has one year of eligibility remaining, committed to Villanova.

Villanova has prioritized playmaking and shooting in the portal, and Shulga, at 6-foot-4, brings both. The native of Kyiv, Ukraine scored 14 points and added 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 41.5% on 5.6 three-point attempts per game in 2023-24, his first year with VCU. Shulga played his first three seasons at Utah State and then followed coach Ryan Odom to VCU when he got that job.

He is the third player — all of them guards — to commit to Villanova in the transfer portal, and the Wildcats are on their way to a new-look backcourt in 2024-25. Villanova previously got commitments from La Salle point guard Jhamir Brickus, who also has one year of eligibility remaining, and Penn freshman Tyler Perkins.

The Wildcats also remain in the mix for guard/wing scorer Khalif Battle, who played at Arkansas last season after playing three at Temple and one at Butler. Battle, who scored 14.8 points and shot 87.3% from the line on 6.7 attempts in 24.7 minutes per game, included Villanova in the final three schools he’s considering alongside Gonzaga and Kansas State.

Shulga’s commitment leaves Villanova with four scholarship spots remaining, but that number has an asterisk next to it. The Wildcats still have Mark Armstrong and Eric Dixon going through the NBA draft process.

What does all of this movement at guard mean for Armstrong, who started 32 of Villanova’s 34 games? That’s a bit unclear right now. Armstrong did not enter the transfer portal ahead of Thursday’s deadline and is considering his options at the next level. Junior guard Jordan Longino, meanwhile, will likely play a key bench role for Villanova.

While Shulga is an upgrade at the guard position, a commitment from a player like Battle and seeing Dixon return for his final season of eligibility would give Villanova another significant boost in talent and experience. The Wildcats remain in the market for a starting-caliber big man no matter what Dixon’s decision is. Their frontcourt group lacks experience, though incoming freshmen Josiah Moseley and Matthew Hodge may compete for minutes right away, regardless.

Villanova, which finished 18-16 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season under second-year coach Kyle Neptune, lost four players to the portal. Guards Brendan Hausen and TJ Bamba were significant contributors in 2023-24 that Villanova has seemingly replaced in the portal with players it prefers, both in the roles they will play and at the price they commanded in the name, image, and likeness market. Hausen committed to Kansas State last week and Bamba committed to Oregon on Thursday. Villanova also lost forwards Trey Patterson (Rice) and Lance Ware (uncommitted) to the portal.

Shulga shouldn’t be a stranger to Big 5 hoops fans, specifically those who root for St. Joseph’s. He’s largely the reason the Hawks’ run in the Atlantic 10 Tournament came to an end in the semifinals. Shulga made 10 of his 11 shots – including 3-for-4 shooting from deep – for 25 points during that game, leading VCU to a 66-60 victory.

Shulga has been durable in his two seasons as a starter. He played 31.2 minutes per game in 35 contests at Utah State in 2021-22 and then 32.9 minutes per game in 37 games at VCU this past season. He was one of the better guards remaining in the transfer portal.

Where Shulga’s commitment leaves Villanova’s roster

Roster definites

Guards: Shulga (Gr.); Brickus (Gr.); Perkins (So.); Longino (Sr.)

Forwards/centers: Nnanna Njoku (Sr.); Jordann Dumont (R-Fr.); Moseley (Fr.); Hodge (Fr.); Malcolm Thomas (Fr.)

Declared for draft

Armstrong (Jr.); Dixon (Gr.)

Open scholarships

Four if Armstrong and Dixon go pro, three if one comes back, two if both do.