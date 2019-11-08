Defensive end Quincy Roche entered the game with three sacks. He more than doubled that total with 3.5 of the Owls’ nine sacks. Granted, USF went through three left tackles in the game because of injury, but it didn’t matter because Roche was shedding double teams and having the type of game that has made the 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt junior such an intriguing pro prospect.