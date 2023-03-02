Skip to content
Temple takes care of SMU, 68-62, in regular-season finale; St. Joseph’s and La Salle find out opposition

Also, the Atlantic 10 opponents are set for St. Joseph's and La Salle women for Thursday's second round.

Temple's Tarriyonna Gary was one of three Owls in double figures in a 68-62 win over Southern Methodist in the Owls' regular-season finale.
    by Staff Reports
Tierra East led Temple to a 68-62 win over Southern Methodist in the regular season finale for the Owls in women’s basketball action from the Licouras Center on Wednesday.

East scored a game-high 21 points and was one of three Owls players in double figures with Tarriyonna Gary and Brittany Garner adding 15 points apiece.

With the win, Temple (10-17, 5-10 American) locked onto the No. 9 spot and will play the No. 8 seed on Monday (2 p.m., ESPN+) in the upcoming American Athletic Conference women’s tournament next week at the Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas.

SMU (16-10, 7-7) was led by Jessica Peterson, who scored 19 points and added nine rebounds off the bench.

A-10 tournament foes set for St. Joseph’s, La Salle women

No. 6 St. Joseph’s will take on No. 11 Davidson in second-round action at the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament inside Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. on Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Davidson defeated No. 14 St. Bonaventure, 70-51, in opening-round action on Wednesday. St. Joe’s defeated Davidson during the regular season play on Feb. 15 by a 72-56 final in which Talya Brugler led the Hawks with a game-high 34-point effort.

The winner will move on to face No. 3 Saint Louis on Friday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

As for No. 8 La Salle, it’s a matchup against No. 9 George Mason on Thursday morning (11 a.m., ESPN+). La Salle defeated the Patriots in their regular season meeting as well, following a 72-69 win at Tom Gola Arena on Jan. 11.

The winner of that game will face top-seeded UMass on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN+).

