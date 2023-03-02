Temple takes care of SMU, 68-62, in regular-season finale; St. Joseph’s and La Salle find out opposition

Tierra East led Temple to a 68-62 win over Southern Methodist in the regular season finale for the Owls in women’s basketball action from the Licouras Center on Wednesday.

East scored a game-high 21 points and was one of three Owls players in double figures with Tarriyonna Gary and Brittany Garner adding 15 points apiece.

With the win, Temple (10-17, 5-10 American) locked onto the No. 9 spot and will play the No. 8 seed on Monday (2 p.m., ESPN+) in the upcoming American Athletic Conference women’s tournament next week at the Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas.

SMU (16-10, 7-7) was led by Jessica Peterson, who scored 19 points and added nine rebounds off the bench.

A-10 tournament foes set for St. Joseph’s, La Salle women

No. 6 St. Joseph’s will take on No. 11 Davidson in second-round action at the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament inside Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. on Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

Davidson defeated No. 14 St. Bonaventure, 70-51, in opening-round action on Wednesday. St. Joe’s defeated Davidson during the regular season play on Feb. 15 by a 72-56 final in which Talya Brugler led the Hawks with a game-high 34-point effort.

The winner will move on to face No. 3 Saint Louis on Friday night (7:30 p.m., ESPN+).

As for No. 8 La Salle, it’s a matchup against No. 9 George Mason on Thursday morning (11 a.m., ESPN+). La Salle defeated the Patriots in their regular season meeting as well, following a 72-69 win at Tom Gola Arena on Jan. 11.

The winner of that game will face top-seeded UMass on Friday (11 a.m., ESPN+).

