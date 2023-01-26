St Joe’s falls short in overtime against George Washington, 92-91

Despite Lynn Greer III’s career-high 31 point and 11 rebound explosion, St. Joseph’s men’s basketball fell 92-91 in an overtime defeat against George Washington on the road.

Erik Reynolds II contributed 17 points, making 7 of 17 shots from the field, and Kacper Klaczek added 16 with a team-high five assists.

Down 79-74 in the second half, Greer III added a clutch five straight points, including the game-tying tip-in with four seconds on the clock to force overtime.

While trailing 92-91, the Hawks (9-11, 3-5 Atlantic-10 Conference) missed a three-pointer with a second left, ending their three-game winning streak.

St. Joe’s will head to Fairfax, Virginia, on Sunday to take on George Mason at noon.

Temple breaks three game losing streak

Temple snapped a three-game losing streak, using a 20-point, 11-rebound effort from Tiarra East to beat Tulane, 68-59, in New Orleans.

Aleah Nelson (18 points), Tarriyonna Gary (14) and Brittany Garner (10) also finished in double figures for Temple. Kyren Whittington led Tulane with 26 points.

Temple (8-11, 3-4 American Athletic Conference) used a 23-2 run that began in the third quarter and extended over 90 seconds into the fourth as it built a 19-point lead.

Tulane answered with an 11-0 run of its own to cut the deficit to single digits, but the Owls sank free throws to keep the Green Wave at arm’s length.

The Owls will return home to take on UCF in the Liacouras Center on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.