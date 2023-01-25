Two Temple women’s basketball players are suspended; two more leave the team

Temple will be shorthanded for its women’s basketball game tonight at Tulane, as two players have been suspended and another two have left the program.

Sophomore guards Jasha Clinton and Aniya Gourdine have been suspended for a violation of team rules, according to Owls coach Diane Richardson.

Clinton is averaging 11.1 points a game and Gourdine is averaging 4.8 points.

In addition, graduate forward Jalynn Holmes and freshman guard Kourtney Wilson have voluntarily left the team and are no longer part of Temple’s program. Holmes began her college career at Towson with Richardson before transferring to Norfolk State in 2020 and Temple in 2021.

Only seven of the Owls’ main rotation players will be available at Tulane. Richardson will not be available for comment until after the game.