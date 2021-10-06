Arthur Johnson, a senior associate athletic director at the University of Texas, with responsibilities for administrative operations and facilities, will be named Temple’s next athletic director, according to sources familiar with the decision. Johnson is expected to be introduced later this week.

OwlScoop.com was first to report that Johnson was Temple’s targeted choice. Johnson has a football operations background, and worked as an administrator at Texas, then at Georgia, then back at Texas, where he has been since 2011. He has held his current position with the Longhorns since 2014, working under several athletic directors.

Former Temple basketball coach Fran Dunphy has served as interim athletic director on North Broad Street since Pat Kraft left in 2020 to become AD at Boston College.

This is a developing story and will be updated.