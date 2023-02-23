Skip to content
Temple Owls
Temple’s David Hawkins among new members of Big 5 Hall of Fame class

The other selections include Penn's Perry Bromwell, La Salle's Rodney Green, Villanova’s Katie Davis, and St. Joseph's Stephanie Graff McCaffrey.

David Hawkins, just to the left of Temple coach John Chaney on the night Chaney won his 700th career game in 2004, is going into the Big 5 Hall of Fame.
The Big 5 announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Thursday, with one player from each school — three men’s players and two women’s players. The top scorer in the group: Temple’s David Hawkins, who had 2,007 points in his Owls career.

Penn’s Perry Bromwell, the 1987 Ivy League player of the year and a three-time all-Ivy first-teamer, is the senior selection in the class that will be inducted on April 10 at the Big 5 awards banquet at the Palestra.

Bromwell is joined by Villanova’s Katie Davis, a first-team all-Big 5 selection in 2003; La Salle’s Rodney Green, a two-time all-Big 5 first-teamer; Hawkins, one of only four Temple men’s basketball players to score over 2,000 career points; and Stephanie Graff McCaffrey of St. Joseph’s, a two-time all-Big 5 selection.

