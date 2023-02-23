Temple’s David Hawkins among new members of Big 5 Hall of Fame class

The Big 5 announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class Thursday, with one player from each school — three men’s players and two women’s players. The top scorer in the group: Temple’s David Hawkins, who had 2,007 points in his Owls career.

Penn’s Perry Bromwell, the 1987 Ivy League player of the year and a three-time all-Ivy first-teamer, is the senior selection in the class that will be inducted on April 10 at the Big 5 awards banquet at the Palestra.

Bromwell is joined by Villanova’s Katie Davis, a first-team all-Big 5 selection in 2003; La Salle’s Rodney Green, a two-time all-Big 5 first-teamer; Hawkins, one of only four Temple men’s basketball players to score over 2,000 career points; and Stephanie Graff McCaffrey of St. Joseph’s, a two-time all-Big 5 selection.