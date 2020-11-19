“I’m a Penn State football fan, so I watch Penn State,’' Wright said, picking out a striking example of a team struggling on the field, now 0-4. “I watch Michigan. You can see there’s just something different. You don’t know what they’re going through. … I think every team is going through that. There are going to be hidden variables that nobody is going to be able to explain, and certain things you don’t want to know about.”