Funeral services for Temple’s Hall of Fame basketball coach John Chaney, who died Friday at age 89, will be held Monday, Feb. 8, at the Liacouras Center. There will be a public viewing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a private viewing for the family at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., there will be a celebration of life service that is private by invitation only. The service will be streamed online.