Temple LB Jordan Magee continues building connections with NFL teams at Owls’ pro day

The last time a Temple football player was selected in the NFL draft was in 2020, when the Eagles selected former Owls linebacker Shaun Bradley in the sixth round. Four years later, another Temple linebacker is at the center of attention locally to break that drought.

Jordan Magee, the lone Owl invited to the NFL scouting combine, was one of 12 players from the university who participated in Temple’s pro day on Monday, a chance for NFL scouts and coaching personnel to see them go through athletic testing and positional drills.

Magee stood on his combine numbers in the 40-yard dash (fifth-best among linebackers in 4.55 seconds, with a tied-for-best 1.54 split), broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches, tied for third), and vertical jump (35½ inches, tied for fourth).

On Monday, the Dover, Del., native participated in just the 20-yard shuttle, three-cone drill, and on-field positional drills. Those results were not yet made public.

Coming into the day, Magee was prepared for only the shuttle and three-cone testing, but Eagles linebackers coach Bobby King asked the Owls standout if he would do positional work.

“I just wanted to show them that I love to compete,” Magee said afterward. “It will be a blessing [to be drafted], and [show] recruits coming in, show the guys that you can make it from Temple. Whether it’s undrafted free agent or just being drafted. I feel like these past couple of weeks, it’s a testimony to how hard I worked and the work that I put in at the school.”

Between 21 and 25 NFL teams were represented at the Owls’ pro day, with the Eagles playing an integral part in organizing and setting up the drills and athletic testing. In addition, a scout from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League attended to get a closer look at Magee and the other 24 total prospects, including 13 players from local colleges or who played at local high schools.

It has been a busy pre-draft process for Magee, who has had a pre-draft visit with the Denver Broncos and has more visits scheduled with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys over the next few weeks. The Eagles recently brought him in for a private workout (which won’t count against their 30 visits because he is a local player).

With Zoom meetings to come, along with the New York Jets and Giants local days ahead, Magee is leaning on Bradley, the Owls’ last draft selection, for advice.

“He’s just been telling me like really be myself, you’re here for a reason, you got here for a reason, and be honest,” Magee explained. “The most things I heard [from teams] was I like to put my nose in things, I’m a physical linebacker not afraid of contact, especially for my smaller size.”

After the pro day concluded, coaches from the Detroit Lions and New England Patriots pulled him aside to put him through special-teams drills. Magee finished his five-year college career with 235 career tackles (31 for losses), 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one interception. His expected draft range begins on the third day of the draft.

Layton Jordan draws attention, too

Bursting onto the scene for the Owls defense in 2022 to lead the team in tackles for loss (18.5) and sacks (12), edge rusher Layton Jordan played in more of a rotational, reserve role in his sixth and final season at Temple. He played 799 snaps in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus, but just 387 in 2023, which saw his production decrease as well.

However, that drop in production hasn’t stopped NFL teams from showing interest in him, especially after displaying his speed and athleticism on Monday.

After playing at around 220 pounds during the season and weighing in at 224 at the Tropical Bowl, a college all-star game in Daytona Beach, Fla., held in January, Jordan bulked up to 242 for his pro day.

With flashes of pass rushing upside to bend around the corner against offensive tackles, Jordan would likely find a home in the NFL playing in a similar system he played under with former Temple defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who spent last season as the Eagles’ linebacker coach.

“Basically, [teams told me] on the ball or off the ball, outside linebacker/defensive end in a three-four defensive scheme player, that’s what mostly everybody’s talking to me, but I’m trying to build myself up so I don’t even have to worry about that,” Layton said afterward. “Teams are going to get a 110% player who is always going to ask questions, always in the playbook, always in the film room, always asking coaches to meet [with me].”

Among the teams interested in Jordan are the Eagles, Jets, Giants, Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins.