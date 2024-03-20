2024 mock draft 3.0: Wide receivers fly off the board in two-round, post-free agency predictions

The frenetic movement across the league from the NFL’s free-agency period has come and gone, making the draft needs for all 32 teams clearer. We’re a little more than a month from the draft, where the Eagles will have three selections in the first two rounds.

After doing mock drafts in January ahead of the NFC and AFC championship games, then a second mock draft after the Super Bowl, this post-free agency, two-round mock draft will feature trades.

Here’s how we’re projecting the first and second rounds:

Round 1

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

After the Bears traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers over the weekend, Williams is likely locked in as Chicago’s next quarterback.

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

In a division where the Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have their quarterbacks of the present and future, the Commanders add Daniels to compete with the likes of Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott. His superpower as a runner and distributor gives Washington the talent it has needed at quarterback.

3. TRADE: Minnesota Vikings (trade with Patriots): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

The big splash move of this mock draft is the Vikings trading up from No. 11 overall to No. 3, packaging their recent pick acquisition from the Houston Texans (No. 23 overall) and a 2025 third-rounder to get North Carolina’s Maye. Plenty of rumors link the Vikings to J.J. McCarthy, but why not swing bigger if you’re taking a quarterback? Maye’s ability to operate from the pocket and on the move while fitting passes into tight windows would be an excellent fit for the Vikings offense.

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Though many discussions around the league suggest Harrison and Malik Nabers aren’t separated by much in terms of who teams prefer, the Cardinals take Harrison here. Arizona has a complementary receiver room but needs a true No. 1 target to pair with Kyler Murray.

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

A possible trade-back candidate for the Vikings and other QB-needy teams. The Chargers stay put in this scenario, taking Nabers after losing Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in their receiving room. With the ball in his hands, Nabers is as electrifying as any player in this class.

6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

It’s another possible quarterback destination, but the Giants instead add Odunze, a dominant receiver on vertical throws and in contested catch situations. While Daniel Jones isn’t the long-term answer, adding Odunze sets up the Giants to another playmaker on the outside.

7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

After releasing former Eagles tackle Andre Dillard, the Titans have a massive need for a franchise left tackle. Enter Alt, an impressive athlete for his size (6-foot-9, 321 pounds) who is a perfect blend of a dominant run blocker and steady pass protector.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, edge rusher, Alabama

The Falcons have depth at outside linebacker but lack high-end sack production and talent. Here, Atlanta gets Turner, who has exciting explosiveness and tools, although he is still developing as a pass rusher.

9. Chicago Bears: Jared Verse, edge rusher, Florida State

Outside of trading for Montez Sweat during the 2023 season, the Bears need to continue adding premium players at premium positions. Verse has an old-school mentality, projecting as a power pass rusher and excelling in his speed-to-power conversions.

10. TRADE: Denver Broncos (via New York Jets): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

The Denver Broncos have just one quarterback on the roster right now: Jarrett Stidham. The interest around the league in McCarthy continues to elevate, and Denver figures to be in that mix. With Sean Payton wanting a strong decision-maker who can manage the pocket, McCarthy offers that ability among the next tier of quarterbacks in this class behind Williams, Daniels, and Maye.

11. New England Patriots (pick swap trade w/Vikings): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Losing out on the Marvin Harrison Jr. sweepstakes isn’t ideal, but recouping two first-round picks in the process may be best-suited for the current state of the Patriots. Likely losing Trent Brown to free agency, New England adds Fashanu, who offers excellent value at pick No. 11 as a pass protector of the future for whoever becomes the Patriots’ longtime starter.

12. New York Jets (pick swap w/Broncos): Taliese Fuaga, OT/IOL, Oregon State

Although the Jets have made major upgrades to their offensive line, adding Tyron Smith in free agency and trading for Morgan Moses, long-term development should still be a priority. Adding Fuaga, a college right tackle but with the run-blocking prowess to be a guard, gives the Jets depth and an option to start in the interior early in his career.

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Raiders take a big swing on Mims, a high-end athlete who is lacking game experience, with just eight starts over the last two years. Mims has excellent size and athleticism to become a long-term right tackle option for Las Vegas.

14. New Orleans Saints: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Offensive tackle should be a strong consideration here for the Saints, but they instead opt to bring in Arnold as insurance should they decide to trade Marshon Lattimore. Arnold has the closing speed to break on passes in the short and intermediate passing game.

15. Indianapolis Colts: Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

With this selection, the Colts continue to add talent in their receiver room, which has talented players in Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce steadying it. Thomas is an ascending player who could compete for top targets and another weapon for second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson.

16. TRADE: Miami Dolphins (via Seahawks): Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

The Dolphins have needs along the offensive and defensive lines, but adding Bowers to an offense with Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill could continue to make Miami’s offense explosive. Although the Dolphins signed Jonnu Smith this offseason, Bowers has the speed to be a vertical seam threat and can create explosive plays with the ball in his hands.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

The Jaguars added Arik Armstead during free agency from the 49ers, but they need to continue adding disruptive defensive linemen to their front seven. Enter Murphy, a stoutly built player who has heavy hands to get into the chest of offensive linemen, along with the speed to win as a pass rusher in multiple alignments.

18. Cincinnati Bengals: JC Latham, OT/IOL, Alabama

The Bengals added Trent Brown in free agency with a one-year deal, but the Bengals still need a long-term plan after losing Jonah Williams this offseason. Latham has excellent upper-body strength, specifically in gap schemes as a run blocker. As he continues to develop, Latham could be the right tackle of the future in Cincinnati.

19. Los Angeles Rams: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

The Rams brought back Darious Williams from the Jaguars this offseason, but they still need an upgrade in their defensive back room. Mitchell is an outstanding man-coverage corner, has crushed the pre-draft process, and is a worthy selection for Los Angeles, as the defense begins life without Aaron Donald.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OT/IOL, Washington

The Steelers’ left tackle situation desperately needs an upgrade after last year drafting Broderick Jones, who ended up playing right tackle. Fautanu is a physical, violent offensive linemen who has the athleticism to climb and block second-level defenders. With this pick, Pittsburgh adds more protection for Russell Wilson.

21. Seattle Seahawks (pick swap w/Dolphins): Jackson Powers-Johnson, C/OG, Oregon

After trading back with the Dolphins, adding a second round-pick in the process, the Seahawks solidify the interior of their offensive line with Powers-Johnson, who has played both guard and center in his college career.

22. Eagles: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

The Eagles end their long drought between taking cornerbacks in the first round of the NFL draft in this mock, taking DeJean. The Hawkeyes standout, a playmaker with experience at both outside corner and nickel, finished his college career with three pick-sixes. His skill set would be perfect in Vic Fangio’s defense, with his versatility being moved around in coverage. DeJean will also take a pre-draft visit to Philly and met with the Eagles at the scouting combine.

23. Patriots (acquired in trade w/Vikings): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

After trading out of No. 3 overall with the Vikings, the Patriots draft Nix as their quarterback of the future, while adding a key left tackle by selecting Fashanu earlier. Nix keeps offenses on schedule with his ability to make plays outside of the pocket, and can continue to develop as a rookie with Jacoby Brissett as the starter.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Graham Barton, IOL/OT, Duke

The Cowboys lost Tyron Smith in free agency, but have need at either left tackle or left guard, depending on where Tyler Smith plays in 2024. If Smith moves back out to tackle, Dallas can take Barton, who likely is best served as an interior player in the NFL. Barton has a strong pass-protection anchor and strong hands to combat hand swipes and pass-rush counters.

25. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OT/IOL, Arizona

The Packers don’t typically take offensive linemen in the first round, but Morgan could be the exception. Possessing excellent athleticism with the ability to move laterally, Morgan plays under control as a pass protector. Teams have asked Morgan if he would be willing to move inside to guard, and he could compete with Sean Rhyan for the right guard spot.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, edge rusher, UCLA

The Bucs let go Shaq Barrett this offseason, and have promising young talents as outside linebackers in Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Yaya Diaby. However, adding Latu to that edge rusher room would bring an added dynamic. Latu’s hand work as a pass rusher, combined with his first-step quickness, is a skill set worth risking an early first-round pick on despite his medical history.

27. Cardinals (via Texans): Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

After taking Harrison earlier in the draft, the Cardinals dip into the corner class, taking a smooth but fluid corner in Wiggins late in the first round. Arizona needs more playmakers in its secondary room after Garrett Williams, who was taken last year.

28. Buffalo Bills: Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

The Bills lost Gabriel Davis this offseason and need a dynamic, explosive receiver to take the reins in the offense as Stefon Diggs starts to age on the outside. Mitchell’s smooth route-running ability stands out most on his film and would become an excellent complement to Diggs and reliable target for Josh Allen.

29. Detroit Lions: Darius Robinson, EDGE/DL, Missouri

After signing Marcus Davenport, the Lions still need a long-term answer at defensive end opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Robinson’s style of play as a power rusher and his versatility to play the three-technique would bring another dimension to Detroit’s defensive line.

30. Baltimore Ravens: Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB, Alabama

Opposite Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens need to upgrade the other cornerback spot. McKinstry, the other half of Alabama’s stout defensive back duo, has excellent press-man coverage technique and the instincts to sink under deep routes on the backside of coverage. He already plays like a savvy NFL veteran.

31. San Francisco 49ers: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The 49ers recently added another year to right tackle Colton McKivitz’s contract, meaning he will be in San Francisco for the next two seasons. But it shouldn’t prevent them from upgrading the position. Guyton is a high-upside right tackle who needs to continue to refine his technique but has exciting movement skills as a pass protector.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Every year, the Chiefs enter a season needing a wide receiver, and this year is no different. Kansas City added Marquise Brown in free agency, but as Travis Kelce ages, the Chiefs need another reliable receiver outside of Rashee Rice. McConkey has excellent spatial awareness and creativity as a route runner that would be a great fit in Andy Reid’s offense.

Round 2

33. Carolina Panthers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

34. Patriots: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

35. Cardinals: Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois

36. Commanders: Chop Robinson, edge rusher, Penn State

37. Chargers: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

38. Titans: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

39. Panthers (via Giants): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

40. Commanders (via Bears): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

41. Packers (via Jets): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

42. Houston Texans (via Vikings): Mike Sainristil, CB/Nickel, Michigan

43. Atlanta Falcons: Kamari Lassiter, DB, Georgia

44. Raiders: Chris Braswell, edge rusher, Alabama

45. Saints: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

46. Colts: Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame

47: Giants (via Seahawks): Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

48. Jaguars: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

49. Bengals: Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Clemson

50. Eagles: Christian Haynes, IOL, UConn

With Jason Kelce retiring and Cam Jurgens sliding over to center, the right guard position is up for grabs. While Tyler Steen was drafted last year to play in the interior, adding more talent into the offensive line room has always been a priority for the Eagles. Haynes is a road grader in the run game and one of the best blocking finishers in the class. He had a formal interview with the Eagles, meeting with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, tested really well at his size (6-2, 317) at the scouting combine, and has starter-level film and technique.

51. Steelers: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

52. Rams: Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

53. Eagles: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

With Jack Stoll moving on in free agency, the Eagles have starter Dallas Goedert, plus reserves Albert Okwuegbunam and Grant Calcaterra in the tight ends room. The position needs an upgrade, and with Bowers and Ja’Tavion Sanders off the board, Johnson is the next-best option. Johnson doesn’t have overwhelming production but moves extremely well for his size with soft hands, and is a vertical seam threat in the passing game and a willing blocker in the trenches.

54. Cleveland Browns: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

55. Seahawks (via trade with Dolphins): Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State

56. Dallas Cowboys: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas

57. Buccaneers: TJ Tampa, DB, Iowa State

58. Packers: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

59. Texans: Kris Jenkins, DL, Michigan

60. Bills: Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

61. Lions: Marshawn Kneeland, Edge rusher, Western Michigan

62. Ravens: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

63. 49ers: Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon