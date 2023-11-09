La Salle, Temple suffer first losses in women’s basketball on Thursday

After beating Coppin State on the road, La Salle returned to Tom Gola Arena and dropped its women’s basketball home opener, 58-48, to Maine on Thursday.

Maine (1-1) led for most of the game, but La Salle (1-1) was able to cut the deficit to two points going into halftime. The Bears ran away with the game in the third quarter, stifling the Explorers’ comeback.

Freshman guard Aryss Macktoon paced the Explorers with 13 points.

The Explorers will be back in action Saturday as part of a doubleheader at Tom Gola Arena with the men’s team. The La Salle women will tip off against American University at noon (ESPN+).

» READ MORE: City of Basketball Love: La Salle’s Molly Masciantonio embraces leadership role in her final year of college basketball

Temple women fall to Georgetown

Following a commanding win over Delaware State on Monday, Temple fell to Georgetown, 68-45.

The Hoyas (2-0) took an early lead in the Liacouras Center and never surrendered it. Georgetown shot 53% from the field and 45% from three, and dominated the boards. The Hoyas out-rebounded Temple, 38-22.

Rayne Tucker and Tarriyonna Gary each contributed a team-high 12 points for the Owls.

Temple closes out its three-game homestand on Saturday against Bucknell (7 p.m., ESPN+).

» READ MORE: Fran O’Hanlon, longtime Daily News writers highlight latest Big 5 Hall of Fame class