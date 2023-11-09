Skip to content
La Salle, Temple suffer first losses in women’s basketball on Thursday

After winning their season openers, the Explorers and Owls both fell at home to nonconference opponents.

UMass # 1 Sydney Taylor and La Salle's # 14 Charity Shears battle for a rebound during the University of Massachusetts (UMass) at La Salle University womens basketball game at La Salle's Tom Gola Arena in Phila., Pa. on Sat., Feb. 04, 2023.
UMass # 1 Sydney Taylor and La Salle's # 14 Charity Shears battle for a rebound during the University of Massachusetts (UMass) at La Salle University womens basketball game at La Salle's Tom Gola Arena in Phila., Pa. on Sat., Feb. 04, 2023.Read moreElizabeth Robertson / Staff Photographer
    by Staff Reports
    Published 

After beating Coppin State on the road, La Salle returned to Tom Gola Arena and dropped its women’s basketball home opener, 58-48, to Maine on Thursday.

Maine (1-1) led for most of the game, but La Salle (1-1) was able to cut the deficit to two points going into halftime. The Bears ran away with the game in the third quarter, stifling the Explorers’ comeback.

Freshman guard Aryss Macktoon paced the Explorers with 13 points.

The Explorers will be back in action Saturday as part of a doubleheader at Tom Gola Arena with the men’s team. The La Salle women will tip off against American University at noon (ESPN+).

Temple women fall to Georgetown

Following a commanding win over Delaware State on Monday, Temple fell to Georgetown, 68-45.

The Hoyas (2-0) took an early lead in the Liacouras Center and never surrendered it. Georgetown shot 53% from the field and 45% from three, and dominated the boards. The Hoyas out-rebounded Temple, 38-22.

Rayne Tucker and Tarriyonna Gary each contributed a team-high 12 points for the Owls.

Temple closes out its three-game homestand on Saturday against Bucknell (7 p.m., ESPN+).

