Providence redshirt Quante Berry joins Temple basketball

Temple signed redshirt freshman guard Quante Berry to an aid agreement, making Berry the second signee by new basketball head coach Adam Fisher.

Berry, a 6-foot-4 guard who was a redshirt at Providence last season, joins Maryland-Baltimore County guard Matteo Picarelli, and West Catholic’s Zion Stanford as the Owls’ commits for the 2023-24 season.

A Cleveland native, Berry was ranked as a top 50 point guard by 247Sports and was a 1,000-plus point scorer in high school.

“We are very excited to welcome Quante to our Temple basketball family,” said Fisher. “Quante is a tremendous basketball player and an even better person. He has the size and athleticism to make plays in transition, get in the paint, and finish at the rim.”

With the addition of Berry, Temple now has a 12-man roster, after losing multiple players, including four members of its starting five, following the departure of former head coach Aaron McKie.

