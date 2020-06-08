While Kraft was athletic director, Temple won the AAC East Division title in 2015, the overall AAC championship in 2016 and has earned a bowl berth in each of the last five years, a school record. All this came as he had to hire three different football coaches, including Manny Diaz, who stayed just 18 days before taking the same position at Miami. Temple went 8-5 last season in coach Rod Carey’s first year.