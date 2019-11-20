Temple signed Quincy Ademokoya, a high school point guard from Georgia, to a national letter of intent.
Ademokoya, of Norcross High School, committed to Temple in October. He’s listed as the 28th-ranked player in Georgia, according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’ll join guard Jahlil White out of Wildwood (N.J.) Catholic, who signed on Nov. 13, in Temple’s class.
Last season, Ademokoya averaged 15.3 points and 5.3 rebounds with Dacula High. He also has proven to be a capable shooter, finishing the year shooting 45% from the field and 38% from three.
Owls coach Aaron McKie has a defense-first mentality, and his two signings should help showcase that. Both players are bigger than the average guard and will give Temple elite size at the position.
“We are very excited to welcome Quincy to the Temple Basketball family,” McKie said in a statement from Temple. “Like Jahlil, he is a long, athletic guard who can play both ends of the floor. Quincy is a fine young man who comes from a great family and will fit in very nicely with our program.”
Temple’s recruiting class is ranked fifth in the AAC by 247 after finishing 10th last season.
The Owls are also recruiting Roman Catholic guard Lynn Greer III, but he decided to reclassify to the 2021 class in September. Temple was thought to be the favorite if he had stayed in the 2020 class. Greer III could reclassify back to 2020 if he chooses.
Nov. 20 is the last day of the early signing period. The late signing period will begin April 15.