Temple athletic director Arthur Johnson named to NCAA basketball selection committee

Temple vice president and director of athletics Arthur Johnson was named to the NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball committee on Friday.

Johnson’s five-year term will begin in September. His duties will include contributing to the selection and seeding of future NCAA men’s basketball tournaments.

”I am honored to represent Temple University and the American Athletic Conference by serving on the NCAA men’s basketball committee,” Johnson said. “This is the one of the most prestigious committees our national organization runs, and I look forward to working with my fellow committee members to ensure the most deserving teams are selected to compete for the national championship.”

Johnson hired former Penn State assistant Adam Fisher as Temple’s new men’s head basketball coach on March 29. Temple has not made an NCAA Tournament since 2019, but the program’s goal is to get back there.

”Make no mistake about it. We did talk about it,” Johnson said about making NCAA Tournament appearances. “We do want to win, but we want to win with integrity. And I want to make sure our student athletes have a great experience on and off the court. So his job will be to lead us with his staff and get us back there.”

