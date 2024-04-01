Temple’s leading scorer, Hysier Miller, latest Big 5 men’s basketball player to enter transfer portal

Temple guard Hysier Miller entered the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal Monday, becoming the latest big name in the Big 5 to put his name in. As of Monday morning, more than 1,000 players were in the portal, which opened two weeks ago.

Miller, a Neumann Goretti grad, led the Owls in scoring with 15.9 points per game and helped lead Temple on an improbable run to the championship game of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, where the Owls fell to UAB, 85-69.

Miller has one year of eligibility remaining. He entered the portal last year after Aaron McKie stepped down as Temple coach and appeared close to committing to SMU before deciding to return to Temple under new coach Adam Fisher.

It’s unclear if Miller is testing the waters or intends to leave, though the latter seems more likely.

Miller is the fourth Temple player to enter the portal during this cycle. The other three were little-used reserves — Taj Thweatt, Emmanuel Okpomo, and Deuce Roberts — who combined for 27 total points this season. Okpomo played in 24 games, but Thweatt played 58 total minutes and Roberts played just 10.

Miller at times was the only reliable scoring option on a Temple team in transition. Miller staying or going changes little for Fisher, who needs to add a lot of talent during this portal cycle. The Owls have a two-player 2024 recruiting class made up of Aiden Tobiason and Dillon Battie, but Temple will need more experienced talent to compete in the AAC.

Big 5 players on the move

St. Joseph’s guard Lynn Greer III, whose father is on Fisher’s staff, is in the portal. So are Penn freshman Tyler Perkins and star senior Clark Slajchert. La Salle’s four leading scorers — Khalil Brantley, Jhamir Brickus, Daeshon Shepherd, and Anwar Gill — are in the portal. Drexel’s best two players, Amari Williams and Justin Moore, are, too.

As of Monday afternoon, no Villanova players were in the transfer portal yet.