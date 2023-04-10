Hysier Miller will withdraw from NCAA transfer portal and return to Temple

Sophomore point guard Hysier Miller will withdraw his name from the NCAA transfer portal and return to Temple, he announced on his Twitter.

Miller entered the portal after Aaron McKie stepped down as head coach, but said he would listen to whomever Temple hired before deciding his future.

Miller gained interest from Fordham, Providence and Seton Hall, and took a visit to Southern Methodist during the weekend of March 24.

The Neumann-Goretti product participated in team workouts with Temple before new head coach Adam Fisher’s introductory press conference.

”I’ve told anybody that’s been in the transfer portal, ‘You’re a part of our family,’” Fisher said Wednesday. “‘Part of our team, not our family yet but a part of our team until you tell me otherwise.’ So they are all welcome to come.”

Miller averaged 8.6 points per game for Temple last season and led the team in assists (3.7) and steals (1.2).

Fisher and his staff lost All-American Athletic Conference guard Damian Dunn and center Jamille Reynolds to former conference foes Houston and Cincinnati before Temple Football’s Cherry and White spring game on Saturday. However, Miller was in attendance at the festivities with Fisher and Temple assistant Bobby Jordan.

With guard Khalif Battle not returning from the portal, Fisher and his staff look to retain sharpshooting forward Zach Hicks. He visited Georgetown and Penn State over the weekend, and has visits with Texas-El Paso and DePaul lined up. The Owls’s single game record-holder for threes is expected to make a decision after those last two visits. He also had interest from Penn State, Santa Clara, Syracuse and Saint John’s. While he was at Penn State prior to taking the Temple job, Fisher was in contact with Hicks.

Fisher also plans to bring freshman guard Jameel Brown to Temple with him from Happy Valley. The North Philadelphia native was a 4-star recruit at Westtown and the Haverford School, and played just 65 total minutes for the Nittany Lions in 2022-23.

Temple is now up to seven scholarship players for next season.