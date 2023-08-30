Temple releases nonconference men’s basketball schedule

Temple released the nonconference portion of its men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday afternoon.

In addition to the already announced matchups against Drexel (Nov. 14) and La Salle (Nov. 29) as part of the revamped Big 5 and Big 5 Classic (Dec. 2), the Owls will take part in 10 games outside their American Athletic Conference schedule, which is expected to be released in mid-September.

Temple will open its nonconference slate at home against Maryland-Eastern Shore on Nov. 6, followed by a game against Navy in Annapolis, Md., on Nov. 10. Then Ole Miss comes to town on Nov. 22, before a game against Division II Bloomsburg on Dec. 6.

The Owls will take part in a pair of round-robin tournaments. The first is the NABC Brooklyn Showcase beginning Dec. 10 against Albany, followed by a road game against VCU on Dec. 16.

Then it’s a trip to warmer temperatures in mid-December with the team headed to Honolulu to compete in the Diamond Head Classic against Nevada on Dec. 21, followed by the winner of Texas Christian and Old Dominion on Dec. 22, culminating in the championship game of the classic on Christmas Eve.

Advertisement

Times and television information will be announced at a later date, but a look at the schedule is on Temple’s website.

» READ MORE: Penn forward Max Martz to retire from basketball because of medical issue

Cheyney in HBCU Tip-Off

The Cheyney men’s basketball team will take part in the third annual HBCU Tip-Off event on Nov. 18-19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. It’s the first invite for the Wolves in the series conceived by Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul and the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cheyney will play Virginia Union in the first game of a Saturday night doubleheader on Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. With a victory, they’ll play the winner of Tuskegee and Winston-Salem State on Nov. 19 at 8:30 p.m. A loss would find them in the consolation game scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.

The tournament will precede the HBCU Challenge, a four-team event beginning Dec. 16 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

» READ MORE: Remembering Cheyney's Cope Hall on its final night of basketball | Mike Jensen