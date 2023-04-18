Temple women’s basketball signs Texas point guard to 2023 recruiting class

Temple signed Duncanville High School point guard Tristen Taylor to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday morning.

Taylor, who is from Texas, is the third recruit the Owls have signed under head coach Diane Richardson.

”We are delighted to bring in freshman guard Tristen Taylor,” Richardson said in a statement. “Tristen brings a tenacity on defense and a high basketball IQ. Her passing ability creates havoc for opponents. Tristen will be an asset for the Temple program for the next four years.”

Taylor contributed to Duncanville’s 13-0 record in 2023 before its season was cut short.

Duncanville has produced two WNBA products. Ariel Atkins, who is a two-time All-Star for the Washington Mystics, graduated from Duncanville in 2014 and played at the University of Texas. Tiffany Jackson, who passed away last year, was selected fifth by the New York Liberty in 2007.

Thank you to all the colleges that recruited me!! I’m going to PHILLY!!❤️ #GoOwls @templewbb pic.twitter.com/Ta7D19Qfyh — Tristen Taylor (@HooperTristen11) January 23, 2023

Duncanville has won 11 state championships in program history and was nationally ranked in past years.

Vanderbilt transfer Demi Washington officially signed with Temple Tuesday. Taylor announced her verbal commitment on Jan. 23. The 5-foot 6 guard adds depth to a position that returns Aleah Nelson and Tarriyonna Gary.