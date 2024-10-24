Temple suspends Lynn Greer III, assistant coach Chris Clark, due to ‘unrelated’ violations

Senior guard Lynn Greer III will be suspended for the first nine games of Temple’s men’s basketball season, and Owls assistant coach Chris Clark will be away from the team for the same timeline, the university announced Thursday.

Temple said the incidents were “separate and unrelated.”

Advertisement

Greer committed NCAA rules violations while at his previous school, St. Joseph’s. Clark is being suspended until Dec. 11 “for providing impermissible benefits to student-athletes,” Temple said.

“The Temple men’s basketball program will support Lynn and Chris through their suspensions and will welcome them back in December,” Temple coach Adam Fisher said in a statement. “We acknowledge that they made these mistakes, and it is unfortunate, but they are part of our family and we will get through this together.”

Temple would not comment any further on the suspensions.

The announcement is unrelated to the investigation into gambling irregularities surrounding the Temple men’s basketball program from earlier this year, a process that is still ongoing by the NCAA and other entities, sources say, but may be nearing a resolution. Former Temple guard Hysier Miller, a Neumann Goretti grad, was released from Virginia Tech’s basketball program, where he had transferred, “due to circumstances prior to his enrollment at Virginia Tech,” the school said in a statement on Wednesday.

» READ MORE: Virginia Tech releases former Temple guard Hysier Miller ‘due to circumstances prior to his enrollment’

It is unclear what violations Greer committed during his time at St. Joe’s. A St. Joe’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear, too, what sort of “impermissible benefits” Clark provided.

Greer, a Roman Catholic graduate whose father is on the Temple coaching staff, transferred to Temple after playing his freshman season at Dayton and his next two at St. Joe’s. He is expected to have a key role in a retooled Temple backcourt that includes New Mexico transfer Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Penn State transfer Jameel Brown.

Clark, who attended St. Joe’s Prep and then Temple, has been a Temple assistant since 2016.

Temple begins its 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 with a home game vs. Sacred Heart. Greer is scheduled to return for Temple’s Dec. 15 game at Hofstra, and Clark will return to the program following Temple’s Dec. 10 home game vs. Holy Family.